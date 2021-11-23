Northern Trust Corp Buys 291,523 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 402.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,523 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of EMCORE worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

