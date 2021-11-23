Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $8,805,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.28 and a 12 month high of $133.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

