Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOG. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.