North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $448.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

NOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.