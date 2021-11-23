Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.10

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NXR opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 308.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. Norcros has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 351.32 ($4.59). The company has a market cap of £252.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

