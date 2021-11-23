Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.
NIU stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,192. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
