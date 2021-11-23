Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

NIU stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,192. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 551.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

