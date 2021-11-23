Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSANY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 123,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.23. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

