NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 163.4% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $171.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

