NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $86.87. 39,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,600,087. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

