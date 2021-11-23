NextEnergy Solar Fund’s (NESF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

NESF opened at GBX 98.70 ($1.29) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.06. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £580.59 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

