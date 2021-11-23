NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 4.9%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 2,854,077 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,826,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

NXE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $47,595,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,612,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 982,626 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

