NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Large Volume Increase

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,153,793 shares.The stock last traded at $5.11 and had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,595,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,612,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 982,626 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.