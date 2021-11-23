Newfound Research LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.76. 534,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $209.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

