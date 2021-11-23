Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in October

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGF opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Newcrest Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

