New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

