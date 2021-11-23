New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Price Target Lowered to C$0.38 at Fundamental Research

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its price objective lowered by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.38 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:NAM opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The stock has a market cap of C$27.31 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11. New Age Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

