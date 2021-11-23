New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Price Target Lowered to C$0.38 at Fundamental Research

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its price objective lowered by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.38 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVE:NAM opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The stock has a market cap of C$27.31 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11. New Age Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24.
