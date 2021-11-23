NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Short Interest Up 17.3% in October

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 696,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 593,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

