National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $66.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.70. National Grid has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in National Grid by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

