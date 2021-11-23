National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$112.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a sell rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$99.86.

TSE:NA opened at C$105.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$101.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.94. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$70.81 and a 12 month high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8908495 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

