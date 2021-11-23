National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) EVP Brendan W. Zahl Sells 1,700 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
National Bank stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 190.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Bank by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,411 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 35.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 137,714 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About National Bank
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
