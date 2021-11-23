National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) EVP Brendan W. Zahl Sells 1,700 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

National Bank stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 190.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Bank by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,411 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 35.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 137,714 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

