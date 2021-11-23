National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

