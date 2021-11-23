National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.
National Bank has increased its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.
Shares of NBHC stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
