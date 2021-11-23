National Bank Financial Cuts Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$7.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDDFF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.57.

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $3.30 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

