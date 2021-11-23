NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.09

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 15228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,553.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,132. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after buying an additional 2,206,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 469,839 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,953,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,108,000 after buying an additional 407,235 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

