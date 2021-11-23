Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Up 14.9% This Week

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00047680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00227719 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00088277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.