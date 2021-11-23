Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €317.00 by Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €317.00 ($360.23) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEURV. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($329.55) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($328.41) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €279.08 ($317.14).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($227.27).

