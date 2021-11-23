Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $307.05

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 307.05 ($4.01) and traded as low as GBX 300.50 ($3.93). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 302 ($3.95), with a volume of 833 shares.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mulberry Group in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 307.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.43 million and a PE ratio of 37.75.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

