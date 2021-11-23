MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sells $785,520.40 in Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William M. Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSA Safety alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSA remained flat at $$154.10 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,047. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $141.25 and a one year high of $172.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.97. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSA Safety by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.