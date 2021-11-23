Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,163 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at $86,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,436 shares of company stock worth $989,896. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.