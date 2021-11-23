Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading Down 7.9%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ)’s share price fell 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.25. 299,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,455,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of Moving iMage Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

