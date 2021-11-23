Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.20 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Movado Group alerts:

MOV stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.24. 5,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $40.72.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 85.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Movado Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.