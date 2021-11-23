Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2,690.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $964,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

