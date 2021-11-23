Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $301,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

