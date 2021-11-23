Morgan Stanley Acquires 7,866 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.62.

COR opened at $171.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

