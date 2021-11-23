Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post sales of $329.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.40 million and the lowest is $302.90 million. Monro reported sales of $284.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,057,000 after buying an additional 106,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,494,000 after buying an additional 51,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monro by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monro by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 766,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. 3,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. Monro has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

