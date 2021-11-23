MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 552 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

GOVT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,052,151 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

