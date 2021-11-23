MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.19 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $9.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,563.20. The company had a trading volume of 68,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,605. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,405.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,400.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

