MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,887,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,466,731 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70.

