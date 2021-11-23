Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $2,934,400.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,352,350.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $2,319,100.00.

Shares of MIME opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

