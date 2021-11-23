Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vertiv worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of VRT opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

