Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NorthWestern by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NorthWestern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.