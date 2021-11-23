MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post $132.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.40 million and the highest is $133.50 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $131.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $508.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $509.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $534.85 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $536.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.88.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,986,375. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $696.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $700.09 and its 200 day moving average is $636.78. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $214.37 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

