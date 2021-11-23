Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $339.83 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.