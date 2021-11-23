Michael Larocco Sells 11,594 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco sold 11,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $596,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Larocco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Michael Larocco sold 44 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $2,263.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Larocco sold 363 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $18,676.35.

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $51,295.65.

On Friday, November 12th, Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $94,307.85.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. 1,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. Research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 563.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65,903 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

