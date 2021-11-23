Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 98,857.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Astec Industries by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Astec Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

ASTE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

