Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 52,353 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 124,650.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,353 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of BKD opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

