Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $401,000 in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYLN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

