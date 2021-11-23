Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 104,288.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,115,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGTI opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

