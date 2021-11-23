Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $406,000 Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 105,792.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.17. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

