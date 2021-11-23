Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 7,387 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 105,528.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Universal were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal in the second quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Universal by 137.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.68. Universal Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $60.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Universal’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

