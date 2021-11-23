Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 21,635 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 120,194.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RealReal were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 18.2% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 633,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 28.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,946,000 after purchasing an additional 670,371 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $382,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,621 shares of company stock worth $3,201,281. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

RealReal stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

